If you’re not wearing sunscreen every day (and yes, we do mean every single day… even when it’s cloudy, cold, rainy, or you’re not outside much), we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but you really need to be. Thankfully, the days of goopy, chalky, thick sunscreens are long gone, and in their place are options by celeb-favorite brands like Mario Badescu, who has finally launched a broad-spectrum sunscreen. That means there’s no better time to try the brand beloved by A-listers like Martha Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and so many others.

The brand’s new mineral sunscreen ($28) provides broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection while offering lightweight moisture and hydration, thanks to a blend of proven skincare star players like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, both of which keep skin looking and feeling soft, plump, and nourished. Fruit extracts provide a boost of natural antioxidants that help protect skin from free radicals that can cause premature signs of aging — all those inflammatory agents only serve to damage skin, and that’s where these extracts come into play.

Not only does it provide protection against the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, it’s also reef-safe, so you won’t have to worry about it impacting marine life if you’re headed out to sea. It’s also gentle enough for acne-prone and sensitive skin since it’s free of synthetic fragrances. It can be worn alone or beneath makeup year-round, making it an ideal addition to any morning skincare routine.

In fact, one self-proclaimed sun worshiper from San Diego, CA, has already given the new SPF five stars in an online review. “Love this as my everyday sunscreen,” the buyer wrote. “It’s super lightweight, leaves no white cast and feels moisturizing throughout the day.”