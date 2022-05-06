Shoppers Say This Firming Cream Is Like ‘an Instant Mini Eye Lift’ in a Jar

Try as we may, sometimes getting enough sleep is too tall an order — a habit that can show up by way of tired, puffy eyes. Fear not, because that’s where a solid skincare routine comes into play, helping to restore your skin’s youthful glow despite a lack of z’s. But if you’re skeptical about the benefits of eye cream for actually helping to minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, you’ll want to check out this top-rated pick from REN Skincare, which shoppers can an “instant mini eye lift in a jar.”

With nearly 600 stellar reviews from online shoppers, the Keep Young And Beautiful Firm And Lift Eye Cream ($44) is sure to be a staple in your daytime and nighttime skincare routine. This vegan and cruelty-free cream reduces the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, and fine lines around the delicate eye area thanks to a luxe blend of skin-loving ingredients like peptides (which help firm), rosehip oil (a natural source of vitamin A that nourishes and rejuvenates tired-looking skin and carthame, a plant-based extract with anti-inflammatory benefits that can help unclog pores and clear up blemishes.

Buyers love that this lightweight eye cream hydrates and softens without leaving behind any sort of residue. One recent five-star shopper called it an “amazing product,” adding, “Keeps my eyes looking smooth, and gets rid of that morning puffiness. Would hugely recommend!”

Another echoed those sentiments, calling it “absolutely the best eye cream I have ever used,” adding, “It’s like an instant mini eye lift in a jar. Very lightweight, absorbs pretty quickly and doesn’t interfere with my eye makeup. Loving the results and the fact that it’s clean beauty. Highly recommend this product.”

Yet another praised the “lovely light texture,” writing, “No residue and instant feeling of nourishment.”