Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Pet Products, But You Need to Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Amazon Pet Day! Treat the VIP in your life — Very Important Pet, obviously — with new toys, bones, technology, and other essentials they need to be healthy and happy. According to Amazon, you can score “tail-wagging deals” for just one day only! Some items are already selling out fast, so if you want something, then you need to add to cart ASAP. (You can tell your friends after.)

Products you can get on sale include flea and tick medicine, pet odor eliminator, poop bags, pet vitamins, chew sticks, vacuums, self-cleaning cat litter boxes, waterproof dog beds, automatic feeders, nail grinders, toys, collars, shavers, pet cameras, dog water bottles, food containers, and so much more. Even if you already have all the basics for your furry (or feathery!) friend, you should still browse this sale. There are so many cool things you didn’t even know you needed!

Shop by pet — there are items for dogs, cats, fish, birds, Guinea pigs, mice, small animals, reptiles and amphibians, and horses — or narrow it down by product type, brand, price, or most popular items. Discover some of the best deals below.

Courtesy of Amazon. Amazon.

Bissell BarkBath Dual Use Portable Dog Bath & Deep Cleaner, Amazon – $159.99, originally $199.99.

Doubling as a pet bath and a carpet cleaner, this Bissell device

will be your new favorite pet accessory! It looks like a tiny vacuum, with a spray nozzle that will get the water and shampoo straight to the skin, while simultaneously suctioning dirt and water into a separate tank. It comes with three spray nozzles and grooming clips to choose from based on fur length and type and will clean up to an 80-pound dog. It can also be used to clean up messes on carpets, rugs, and upholstery. It’s every dog owner’s dream.

Bark Bath $159.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Amazon. Amazon

Furhaven Pet Bed for Dogs and Cats, Amazon – $57.99 originally $82.99

With over 75,000 ratings and an average 4.5 stars, this Furhaven pet bed

is definitely worth the investment. The jumbo orthopedic bed is 23% off right now and is made with a comfortable orthopedic foam. (You can also get the jumbo orthopedic bed for 23% off at $49.29). It is made with a comfortable L-shaped cushion for ultimate security, and a mix of suede and faux fur for maximum comfort. The gel keeps dogs and cats cool while laying down, and it supports the joints. No wonder it’s the number 1 best seller in dog bed mats on Amazon. It’s perfect for summertime!

Furhaven Pet Bed $57.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Amazon. Amazon.com

PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder, Amazon – $64.59, originally $85.99

When you’re working from the office or out running errands, keep your pet well-fed with this fun pet feeder

. You can use your phone to dispense food and track feedings. Set up to 10 meals, with 1 to 12 portions per meal for your dogs or cats. You can also leave 10-second voice messages to let your pets know when it’s time to eat. Spoiling your pet has never been more fun!

Auto Feeder $64.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: