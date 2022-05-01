This TikTok-Viral Kitchen Tool Makes Cleaning Glasses Super Easy & Is On Rare Sale For 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s a way to make cleaning easier, we’re all over it. Yet again, TikTok has turned us onto a product that’ll not only make cleaning easier, but our kitchen routines easier as well. You may have seen it already, but everyone is going gaga over this innovative glass/cup washer.

Back on Jan. 18, a TikTok account by the tag name of @great.homes shared a brief video of a TikTok product we’ve seen more than once on our timelines. They showed a kitchen tool that cleans a bunch of different glasses easily, having people comment that it’s a “mom’s dream.” The eight-second video already garnered over 20 million views, having people swarm to Amazon to buy one for themselves.

The Kitchen Aink Faucet Bottle Washer

is a quick cleaning tool for those who either hate washing their glasses, live in a busy home, or just straight up can’t get their glasses clean in any other way. Both durable and easy to use, this washer reduces labor and time with a single click.

This high-quality tool has quickly become a staple in so many homes ever since TikTok blew it up. And don’t worry, installing it is super simple. All you have to do is leave a few inches of space on your counter, on the edge of your sink, and then the water flow should go right back into your sink.

While there are many models, this particular model is quite beloved, earning 4.5 stars on Amazon. One of the top reviews said it made their life so much easier, saying, “I no longer have to worry about milk stuck in the bottom of glasses or bottles! A quick rinse and they are ready to be washed.”

Another review added that it was the best, saying, “OMG, this was the best thing we could have done with our kitchen! No longer do we have to worry about milk spoiling at the bottom of the glasses, because our teenage boys think this is a fun gadget!”

