Get 25% Off On Stunning Designer Earrings Ahead Of Mother’s Day — Treat Mama To Brands Like Kate Spade & Tory Burch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Mother’s day is right around the corner and in case you don’t have a gift for the mamas in your life, never fear. From cashmere clothing to colorful jewelry, Nordstrom has your back. For Mother’s Day, we want our mothers to know that they’re loved and special to us. So making this Mother’s Day the best one yet, treat them to some dazzling gifts from Nordstrom created by some of our favorite designers. Specifically, treat them to some sparkling earrings that can go with any outfit.
No one can resist a lovely pair of earrings, especially sparkling designer ones. For a limited time, you can snag some gorgeous drop and stud earrings for 25 percent off. But you have to act quick because thee are selling out quick.
From Tory Burch to Kate Spade, there’s something for every mama at this sale! Check out the earrings we’re loving below!
Kate Spade New York flower stud earrings — $36.00, originally $48.00
Treat your mama to these gorgeous light-catching flower stud earrings that can go perfectly with any outfit.
Kendra Scott Beaded Ansley Heart Drop Earrings — $59.99, originally $80.00
Who could resist some breathtaking heart-shaped earrings? These stunning, romantic drop earrings are the perfect gift for this upcoming Mother’s day!
Tory Burch Kira Enamel Circle Stud Earrings — $54.60, originally $78.00
These classic gold and pink stud earrings look amazing with any outfit your mama rocks. Adding a touch of elegance and color, these will instantly be her go-to.
Kurt Geiger London Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings — $33.60, originally $48.00
These shimmering hoop earrings add a touch of glamour to any outfit you may have. On the other side of the earring is a rainbow message to “be kind.” Gorgeous jewelry with a message? We love.
Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below:
Leave a Comment