Get 25% Off On Stunning Designer Earrings Ahead Of Mother’s Day — Treat Mama To Brands Like Kate Spade & Tory Burch

Mother’s day is right around the corner and in case you don’t have a gift for the mamas in your life, never fear. From cashmere clothing to colorful jewelry, Nordstrom has your back. For Mother’s Day, we want our mothers to know that they’re loved and special to us. So making this Mother’s Day the best one yet, treat them to some dazzling gifts from Nordstrom created by some of our favorite designers. Specifically, treat them to some sparkling earrings that can go with any outfit.

No one can resist a lovely pair of earrings, especially sparkling designer ones. For a limited time, you can snag some gorgeous drop and stud earrings for 25 percent off. But you have to act quick because thee are selling out quick.

From Tory Burch to Kate Spade, there’s something for every mama at this sale! Check out the earrings we’re loving below!

Kate Spade New York flower stud earrings — $36.00, originally $48.00

Courtesy of Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York.

Treat your mama to these gorgeous light-catching flower stud earrings that can go perfectly with any outfit.

Kendra Scott Beaded Ansley Heart Drop Earrings — $59.99, originally $80.00

Courtesy of Kendra Scott Kendra Scott.

Who could resist some breathtaking heart-shaped earrings? These stunning, romantic drop earrings are the perfect gift for this upcoming Mother’s day!

Tory Burch Kira Enamel Circle Stud Earrings — $54.60, originally $78.00

Courtesy of Tory Burch Tory Burch.

These classic gold and pink stud earrings look amazing with any outfit your mama rocks. Adding a touch of elegance and color, these will instantly be her go-to.

Kurt Geiger London Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings — $33.60, originally $48.00

Courtesy of Kurt Geiger London Kurt Geiger London.

These shimmering hoop earrings add a touch of glamour to any outfit you may have. On the other side of the earring is a rainbow message to “be kind.” Gorgeous jewelry with a message? We love.

