This Time-Saving Hair Dryer Is The ‘Best For Curly Hair’ & Is 50% Off Right Now At Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our hair, we’re quite protective of what goes on it. We all remember the dark days of crimping, no heat protectant, and box dye. Never again will we blindly get another hair product without knowing what we’re getting into. The problem is that with hair products, many recommend products without realizing that hair is unique. There are different types, lengths, strengths, etc. So for the curly-haired beauties who need some extra hair care, we may have found the ultimate deal at Ulta.

With our hair routines, especially those with curly hair, blow-drying and styling, take forever. Seriously, it’s insane. But Ulta shoppers found a hidden hair care gem that has been dubbed a must-have for those with curly hair.

For a limited time, this hair tool is 50 percent off, making it only $20. See why everyone is swooning over the versatile tool below!

Courtesy of Conair Conair.

$19.99, originally $39.99 $InfinitiPRO By Conair Hatchet Dual-Switch Styler Dryer Buy now Sign Up

The InfinitiPRO By Conair Hatchet Dual-Switch Styler Dryer is a must-have hair tool that helps you achieve shiny, frizz-free hair in a reduced amount of time. It comes with heat protection technology to ensure your hair stays healthy after continuous use along with fast-drying tech. This is also extremely customizable, with multiple hair settings and three stylish attachments.

With 4.6 stars on Ulta, customers can’t stop raving about this $20 hair tool. One of the top reviews called it the “best hair dryer for curly hair.” They said, “I have used this hairdryer for many years. I have curly hair and this hair dryer leaves my hair smooth and sleek without making it flat. It dries so very fast. I don’t know what people are talking about saying they breathe harder. I am excited for the pink color because I have only ever owned the black ones. The sale price is amazing. I ordered 2 this time. Great buy easy to use.”

Another review added, “Amazing product, saves me soooo much time when it comes to doing my hair!!”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: