These Thoughtful Last-Minute Gifts from QVC Are Guaranteed to Arrive In Time for Mother’s Day

If you’ve lost track of time and just realized that you need to secure a few gifts in time for Mother’s Day, take a deep breath. QVC has got you covered. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with all of the advertisements and options at multiple retailers, but QVC has a guaranteed promise to deliver all of your gifts by May 8th. But there is a catch — you have to order by May 2nd to take full advantage of getting your gifts in time.

Not sure what to gift this season? If your mom loves sweets, then don’t miss all of the candy assortments that come perfectly packaged. Is a mom in your life constantly on the go? Make sure they have a bag that’s easy to grab as they head out the door. Or, if you need even more ideas, keep reading ahead.

For the Mom With A Sweet Tooth

Send this delectable cookie box if you don’t have time to bake this Mother’s Day. The gift includes two packages that contain 12 cookies in each box.

David's Cookies 12-Piece Cookie Boxes $29.99

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Isn’t that how the saying goes? Well, it might not include candy apples, but these sweet treats is sure to put a smile on your mom’s face. The assortment includes three caramel-dipped apples coated in milk chocolate chips and three caramel-dipped apples with dark chocolate chips.

Mrs. Prindables 6-Piece Large Chocolatey Apple Assortment $48.50

These cute daisies made with rice crispies, also arrive just in time for mom’s special day.

Creative Crispies 6-Pc Spring Yellow Daisy $49.99

For the Beauty Lovers

This gorgeous set includes three of Elemis’ Rose favorites. The kit contains a collagen-building cleansing balm that removes all traces of makeup and buildup from your day, revealing clear skin that feels fresh and hydrated. The Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil not only moisturizes skin, but also fades lines and wrinkles with consistent use. Lastly, the set features the Hydro-Mist, packed with coastal microalgae for a mid-day skin refresh.

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic $52.50

For the Mom On the Go

If you know a mom that’s constantly on the go, give them a bag that’s easy to grab as they head out the door. This over-the-shoulder bag is simple to wear and can double as a cross-body bag. Plus, the leather flap bag holds your phone, wallet and keys without looking bulky.

Le Donne Leather Flap Over Shoulder Bag $103.00

Need a gift for your out-of-town MIL? Gift them a durable bag to pack for when they come to visit. This duffle bag is roomy and stylish. And it arrives just in time for Mother’s Day.

Le Donne Leather Classic Duffel Bag $230.83

For Moms Who Love to Sparkle

Make someone in your life feel special this holiday with a simple ring that holds extra asparkle. The eternity band from Diamonique features cubic zirconia stones that line the entire band.

Diamonique Silk Fit Princess Eternity Band Ring $84.99

This watch also arrives in time for Mother’s Day — it has 18K gold-plated stainless steel with Swarovski crystals that frame the watch’s face. It’s also lightweight and feels more like a bracelet than a watch.