This Compact Fire Bowl Is Like a Portable Fire Pit For Your Backyard & Patio

Is there anything better than sitting next to a flickering fire on a summer night? It brings to mind summer camp song circles and bonfires at the beach, but recreating that vibe at your house can be tricky. Depending on how much space you have outside, it’s just not practical to have an actual fire pit, and in some areas, you need a permit to actually have a wood-burning fire in your yard. So what’s the solution? Thanks to TikTok, we found one. It’s a compact, tabletop fire bowl

. It’s small enough to fit on a patio, deck, small back yard, or large balcony, and it’s the perfect way to set those glowy summer vibes this season.

It’s really simple to use one of these fire bowls

, and it doesn’t require the use of fire gel, which has caused injuries in the past. Instead, all you have to do is fill the chamber inside the bowl with rubbing alcohol or another alcohol-based fuel

, then ignite. The result? A flickering orange flame safely nestled into a sturdy fire bowl, that can be used even in small outdoor spaces as long as it’s not placed next to anything flammable.

The fire bowl can burn for an hour or more, depending on the conditions, and warms up to 250 square feet. The flames can reach 6-12 inches, so make sure there’s nothing above the fire bowl that could catch flame.

Each fire bowl comes with a marble-look base, a concrete fire pit, and a steel burn chamber, which is what you fill with alcohol. It also comes with an extinguisher that you place over the steel burn chamber to smother the flame when you’re done enjoying it.

The fire bowl can be used with several different kinds of alcohol-based fuel, including isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) and bioethanol fuel

, which the manufacturer recommends. Depending on where you live, you might not be able to have bioethanol shipped to you by mail, but you can find it at hardware stores and garden centers.

For parties, romantic outdoor dinners, or nights when you just want to sit outside and watch the sky, you can’t go wrong with one of these portable, compact fire bowls.

