This Smart Trash Can With Over 56,000 Perfect Ratings Eliminates Odor & Doubles As A Diaper Pail

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Think you already thoroughly cleaned your home this spring? We bet there’s one place you didn’t notice — more so, think was even possible to completely spruce up: your garbage can. It’s time to replace the old with a new, innovative design. We’ve found a smart trash can that Amazon shoppers are saying “makes cleaning a breeze” in their households. Currently a best-seller, the iTouchless 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can

keeps your home smelling as fresh and clean as it looks. Of course, a candle is nice every once in a while, but it won’t completely stop an awful scent coming from your kitchen. This stainless steel trash can’s most prominent feature is that it eliminates odor with its installed filter. It truly offers a whiff of fresh air. The household device also includes an automatic lid that opens when you approach without one touch or step needed.

“The sensitivity of the motion sensor is just right, not opening when you walk by but always responding quick enough when you go to intentionally open it,” said a reviewer. “The amount of time it opens and closes is perfect for keeping the smells away!”

iTouchless 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can

Image: iTouchless. Courtesy of iTouchless.

The trash can is worth $89.99, but it’s a worthwhile purchase considering all of these game-changing aspects you can’t get in a typical one. Better yet, it has a large capacity and extra-wide opening that fits bulky trash like pizza boxes. This top-rated garbage can’s battery life lasts up to 1.5 years, but note that the batteries are not included. It really does make your most used product at home even easier to use. The best part? You no longer have to throw out the trash daily. One reviewer said, “I never thought a trash can could make me so happy.”

Plus, it’s the real deal when it comes to an all-around product. This iTouchless product can be placed in every room, and many reviewers say it works great as a diaper pail. An Amazon shopper vouched for it, and said “I bought this to use as a diaper bin, and it’s been a true blessing. Even with it filled to capacity, we only smell the nastiness for the brief moment the lid is open.”

It’s time to replace the old with a new and improved trash can. Snag your new favorite home item, the iTouchless 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can.

