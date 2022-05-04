Kids’ Cooling Sheets Are Great for Hot Sleepers — & They’re All Under $100

As temps start to rise, it’s understandable if you’re looking to cut down on energy usage and avoid running the air conditioning or using fans as much as possible. That said, you don’t want your little ones to sleep in stuffy, uncomfortably warm spaces, which is where cooling bedding can help.

Bed sheets made of certain materials — including breathable cotton, moisture-wicking polyester, and airy linen — can seriously improve your sleep quality, and that certainly goes for kids of all ages. Check out our roundup of the best cooling kids sheets so you can ensure your entire family catches the very best z’s they can all spring and summer long.

Sweave Cooling Moisture Wicking Sheet Set — $89.99

Available in pink, white, dark grey, and navy, this luxe four-piece set is made of a blend of pure bamboo viscose and luxury cotton in a sateen weave, making it ideal for kids with allergies or teens concerned about acne breakouts. They’re also manufactured sans chemicals and in environmentally-friendly facilities, so you’ll sleep easier, too, knowing that your kids are getting their slumber in a safe set of sheets each night.

California Design Den Soft Cooling Sheet Set — $29.99

These lightweight eucalyptus/cotton blend sheets will feel so luxurious, no one has to know how affordable they really are. Available in a slew of colors (blush pink, pure white, blue, off-white, and light gray) in size twin, each set includes a matching pillowcase, flat sheet, and fitted sheet. Plenty of reviewers praise them for their cooling abilities, making them a perfect pick for your kiddos, too.

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set — from $20.13

In several elegant patterns and shades in size twin and twin XL for your college-age kids, this moisture-wicking set

was designed with hot sleepers in mind, thanks to Coolmax technology, which helps pull moisture away from the skin, spreading it across the fabric. This allows for quicker evaporation, in turn keeping your body cooler and drier. Polyester also helps maintain coolness, so your kids will never complain of discomfort in the night again.

Sleep Philosophy Smart Cool Twin Sheet Set — $35.99

This breathable sheet set comes in white, aqua, grey, and ivory, and the double whammy of Coolmax and cotton ensures a restorative night’s sleep for snoozers of all ages.

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets — $64.99

Bamboo is the ultimate in bedding comfort, which is probably why more than 23,000 Amazon buyers can’t stop raving about these hotel-level sheets

, which come in a bevy of beautiful colors and are available in sizes twin and twin XL. One recent happy shopper boasted that they feel like “sleeping on a cloud,” adding, “These are by far the softest sheets I have ever owned. They fit out mattress perfectly and even after sleeping on them for several days they have not come off of the corners. I will be buying additional sets for my bed as well as for my kids beds.”

Brooklinen Toddler Sheet Set — from $85

You already love Brooklinen (and with good reason!), so why not treat your tot to the plushest cotton sheet set on the block. Each toddler sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a button-free duvet cover, and a pillowcase, with 10 mix-and-match prints and patterns to fit your kiddo’s personality and style.