Brooklinen Is Having Its Once-a-Year Sale & Cooling Bedding Is More Affordable Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter if you’re team top sheet or duvet, we all agree that most of Brooklinen’s bedding is on our home shopping list. So, what better time to treat yourself to the internet’s favorite sheets and more than during their once-a-year sale. Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide — except on last call and Space partner products — for a limited time in celebration of their 8th year anniversary with the code BDAY. Most likely, you won’t even see huge deals like this during their Black Friday sale.

Brooklinen has a vast array of incredibly comfortable and luxe bedding like comforters, sheets, and pillows. Even the little ones can enjoy this bedroom luxury with the brand’s collection Brooklittles which offers cozy swaddle and crib sheet sets. There are also other home essentials like ultra-soft towels, robes, and loungewear to take advantage of during this limited-time sale.

But shopping for cooling bedding is what’s currently on our minds for sweat-free nights this summer— especially when it’s quality goods at affordable prices. So, take a look at the best Brooklinen cooling products we’ve rounded up for the hot sleepers.

Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle — $184.80, originally $231

Image: Brooklinen. Courtesy of Brooklinen.

Give your home a somewhat hotel-luxury feel with these 100% cotton bedding sets. This Brooklinen bundle comes with a sheet set, pillowcases, and a duvet cover that are all super breathable. They’ll feel cool and crisp all night long, making them ideal for this summer.

Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle $184.80 Buy now Sign Up

Down Comforter — $287.20, originally $359

Image: Brooklinen. Courtesy of Brooklinen.

If you’ve decided a comforter is a must-have in bed, this lightweight one is fit for any season. It brings comfort without the weight whenever you snuggle with it. The best part? It matches your sleeping preferences with three choices of warmth to choose from.

Down Comforter $287.20 Buy now Sign Up

Lightweight Quilt — $199.20, originally $249

Image: Brooklinen. Courtesy of Brooklinen.

Even in the warm months, there are sleepers who need to cover their feet. And if a comforter still may be too much warmth, opt for this weightless quilt. It is also a perfect transitional piece to layer on top of your bed too.