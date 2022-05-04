Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Frizz-Fighting Shampoo Gives Life Back to Thin, Coarse Hair

When it comes to headline-making hair, few celebs’ strands have as much of a cultural stronghold as Jennifer Aniston, who has been inspiring hair envy for the better part of the last three decades. (Hello, “The Rachel,” anyone?)

Of course, we all want to know the secret behind her signature glossy style, and thankfully, you can score her favorite frizz-fighting shampoo, a fan favorite pick which helps keep Aniston’s naturally voluminous wavy hair looking sleek and frizz-free.

Image: Living Proof. Image: Living Proof.

The miracle shampoo in question is the Living Proof Anti-Frizz Shampoo, with Aniston’s longtime stylist (and the creator of all her iconic styles from “The Rachel” to her present day California cool look) Chris McMillan telling Vogue that it’s her go-to on wash days when she’ll need a bit of help in the humidity department, with shoppers of all hair types loving it just as much as the Friends alum does.

Packed with the brand’s signature patented Healthy Hair Molecule technology, this shampoo works by coating each strand with a weightless, invisible shield that then helps block the drying, damaging effects of heat and humidity. If it sounds super high-tech, that’s because it is… which is probably why Aniston was both a spokesperson and co-owner for the brand between 2012 and 2016.

Jennifer Aniston Jen Lowery / MEGA.

Plus, buyers are loving the updated formula, which includes new emollients (like jojoba esters) that keep hair looking its smoothest and softest. One recent shopper with wavy strands wrote: “I have been using this product line for a while now, but the new formulation hits the ball out of the park. I can go right from the shower to work with beautiful waves that require no extra work. Love how soft my hair is!”

Another wrote: “I am so impressed with the new no-frizz formula, and I can see a noticeable difference after just one use. I have very straight, somewhat fine hair, and it’s normally such a struggle to tame the frizz. The shampoo lathered nicely and left my hair feeling clean and smooth without feeling too weighed down.”