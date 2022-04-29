This Fan Favorite Spot Has the Cutest Ready-Made Gifts for Every Occasion — All Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When I think about some of my best childhood memories, they all involve trips to the mall with my mom. Those afternoons spent window shopping or loading up on Auntie Anne’s pretzels were so fun, and something that I always looked forward to. And they were never complete without a trip to Build-A-Bear. I would spend hours ahead of time thinking about what stuffed animal I wanted to create with my mom, and doing it with her was so special. Not going to lie, I still have a few of them around the house. Now, years later, I found an adorable way to connect those memories to a Mother’s Day gift.

See, Build-A-Bear has much more to offer than stuffed animals for children. It’s actually an incredible destination for gifts for adults, especially if you’re looking for something for a special occasion, like a birthday, graduation or Mother’s Day. It was my Mother’s Day search that led me to the brand’s collection of HeartBox gift boxes. These gift sets are all under $100 and come with everything you’d want for the person you love: an adorable stuffed bear, incredible-smelling candles, some sweets and a few other accessories that your gift recipient would love. You can even customize them by adding a scent to your bear, a personalized voice message or a gift message for some extra-thoughtful finishing touches.

What caught my attention was the Flowers for Mom Box. My mom is garden-obsessed and loves all things floral-scented. So, this set that has a flower-patterned bear, bamboo growing kit and a jasmine-scented candle is an absolute home run.

If you’re like me and want to find something sentimental for your mom this Mother’s Day — or really any loved one for any special occasion — but don’t have a ton of time or disposable income to do it, I’d recommend checking out Build-A-Bear and its huge selection of gifts. All of these adorable goodies can be shipped right to your recipient’s door. It’s a hassle-free hack that actually will show a lot of thought. What’s better than that?

Mother’s Day Picks

Build-A-Bear. Flowers for Mom Box

Flowers for Mom Box

Everything mom could possibly want — a candle, Sugarfina butterfly gummies, a card, a planter kit and a notepad — is included in this flower-power gift box. It’s perfect for moms who love to spend all of their free time in the garden, and who always love a new addition to their greenery collection.

Flowers for Mom Box $64 Buy now Sign Up

Build-A-Bear.

Lavender Bear & Lil’ Bouquet Bear Gift Set

Speaking of Mother’s Day, how adorable is this Build-A-Bear Buddies bundle? It’d be a sentimental present for a new mom in your life, or for somebody expecting a new little buddy this year.

Lavender Bear & Lil' Bouquet Bear Gift Set $26.62 (originally $33.50) Buy now Sign Up

Build-A-Bear.

Pawlette Spa Rosé Gift Set

Now, this stuffed bunny is a whole mood. The hilarious gift set is a great reminder to any recipient that any day can — and should — be a spa day.

Pawlette Spa Rosé Gift Set $40.05 (originally $45.50) Buy now Sign Up

Graduation Gifts & More

Like I said above, Build-A-Bear is the one-stop shop for any special occasion you have coming up on your calendar. It’s filled to the brim with meaningful presents for any moment, including graduations, birthdays or even times of sickness. Nothing says “Get well soon!” like an ultra-comforting stuffed animal. Below are even more gift ideas from Build-A-Bear that will surely be a home run.

Build-A-Bear.

You Did It! Box

Tell the grad in your life congratulations with a cap-clad bear, cold brew gummies, a stainless steel mug and an inspirational notebook. They’ll feel loved and ready to take on the world with this pick.

You Did It! Box $80 Buy now Sign Up

Build-A-Bear.

Happy Hugs Teddy Class of 2022 Gift Set

Whether your special graduate is a kiddo, tween, teen or somewhere in between, they’ll love this plush graduation bear. The bestselling item is as much a new buddy as it is a memento. They can display it, cuddle it or bring it with them to whatever adventure they’ve got next.

Happy Hugs Teddy Class of 2022 Gift Set $37.35 (originally $42.50) Buy now Sign Up

Build-A-Bear. Build-a-Bear.

Hooray, It’s Your Birthday Box

If you have a friend or family member who lives far away, this adorable birthday-themed box is the next best thing to having you celebrate their big day with them in person. The cupcake-carrying stuffed bear, confetti popper and tumbler make it feel like a party, while the Sugarfina ice cream cone gummies might just be better than cake.

Hooray, It's Your Birthday Box $65 Buy now Sign Up

Build-A-Bear. Build-a-Bear.

Little Bit of Sunshine Box

A modern take on the get well care package, this cheerful HeartBox comes with a sunny bear, golden turmeric and ginger tea, a bright yellow tumbler and Sugarfina rainbow gummies (because candy makes everything better). Whether your loved one is recovering from an illness or grieving a loss, this package is sure to boost their mood so much better than balloons or flowers.