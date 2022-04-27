Vitamix’s ‘Versatile’ Blender Is Now My Most Favorite Appliance in My Kitchen — & It’s Worth Every Penny

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A few reliable things have helped me stay healthy and somewhat sane during the pandemic, and one of those things has been my Vitamix Blender A3500. My mom first introduced me to the wonders of the Vitamix by preparing green smoothies for me basically every chance she had. Not only did I love the green smoothies (honestly a game changer for my health and skin), but I loved that you didn’t have to babysit the Vitamix when you’re busy doing other things in the kitchen (or being distracted by the latest Instagram story). It was off doing its thing, and the result? The smoothies were actually smooth and ready to be enjoyed in one minute flat.

So when I moved to my new place, I knew I had to buy my own Vitamix Blender A3500. In full disclosure, at $599.95, it’s the most expensive kitchen product I own. And while, at first sight, it seems a bit steep for what essentially seems like a fancy blender, I liked the fact that it was a food processor and mixer all-in-one. I had high hopes for elevating my culinary skills, and I knew this Vitamix was just the tool to help me.

Vitamix A3500

Vitamix

Vitamix A3500 $599.95 Buy now Sign Up

If I was nervous about using the “fancy” blender, those fears quickly dissipated after reading the how-to guide — and calling my mom who reassured me “it’s easy to do, so relax.” As much as I hate to admit my mom was right, she was.

Smoothies are recommended in the guide as an excellent place to start for beginners, so I took its advice, and my first foray with the Vitamix was my mom’s green smoothie. Per its recommended process protocol, liquids first, then frozen. I added my coconut water first, then my frozen and fresh veggies. I turned the speed up to 10 on the blender, and bam! It was fast and easy and just as good, if not better, than my mom’s (sorry, Mom).

I was hooked on the convenience and speed of such a kitchen appliance. I was also fascinated with the promise of making exquisite dips and dishes, such as hummus and soups, with a no-fuss, little mess approach. So I made it a goal of mine to stretch my culinary skills via Vitamix. My next project was homemade hummus. With just a few ingredients, and the help of the included taper (which is needed when the ingredients are thicker and the blade needs a bit of help), I created my own hummus in a jiffy. It was amazing. Now I refuse to buy store-bought hummus because mine’s better #sorrynotsorry.

What I enjoy most about the Vitamix is that I can use a pretty simple recipe that involves filling the container with the ingredients and blending, and the results look and taste like I was cooking in the kitchen for hours. It also helps that it comes with five program settings for smoothies, hot soups, dips & spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning.

On its website, the Vitamix A3500 has almost 4,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. One recent reviewer wrote that the blender is “versatile, powerful, self-cleaning, fits on my countertop under the cabinets. This is my favorite kitchen appliance.”

I think my only gripe with my Vitamix blender is the cleaning aspect. While the self-cleaning option is helpful, all you have to do is add some dish soap and warm water to the container and turn it on to clean. But, when it comes to cleaning the lid, I typically have to hand wash it. Hard water stains and cloudy containers are other common issues with users, and while there are many tricks online to help you get a squeaky clean finish, I have yet to find one that truly works. For such an expensive and amazing little piece of modern equipment, it’s a bit of a bummer that I have to wash it like an everyday appliance.

Other than that, I think the Vitamix model is worth the investment. With a 10-year warranty, it definitely pays itself off with delicious and fast recipes that will leave you feeling like a champ in the kitchen.