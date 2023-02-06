This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved French Haircare Line Is Having a Rare Sale That Includes a Hair Thickening Shampoo for $18

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair loss is no joke, and it can happen to anyone for many reasons. Stress, diet, fatigue, post-pregnancy, or a hereditary condition can frequently be causes of hair thinning and falling out. Luckily, we’ve found an affordable, vegan product to restore your hair’s luscious locks. Make your hair stronger than before with this $22 thickening, plant-based shampoo from Klorane. A Gwyneth Paltrow-approved brand, the hair care line is best known for its dry shampoo with oat milk, notably favored by Miranda Kerr too, per her Amazon Live. Every Klorane product is pleasantly low-cost when it comes to hair care and still provides effective results.

But the best part? Today’s your last chance to get 25 percent off sitewide with the code STOCKUP. In other words, hurry up and snag Klorane’s Strengthening Shampoo for $18 instead. We like to say any deal is better than none, especially when there are a few items on your wish list. Either way, your beauty haul won’t be too pricey at checkout today.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Klorane Strengthening Shampoo With Quinine And Edelweiss

Image: Klorane. Courtesy of Klorane.

STRENGTHENING SHAMPOO WITH QUININE AND EDELWEISS $18, originally $24 Buy now

Related story This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Last Chance to Get It for $10

Meant for both men and women, Klorane’s shampoo cleanses and rejuvenates the hair for a thicker and healthier look. While doing so, it prevents hair loss and strengthens the hair at the root, thanks to the quinine and edelweiss extracts.

“What I notice is that I don’t lose much hair when I wash my hair with this shampoo [and] with time, my hair has stopped shedding the way it used to be,” said a reviewer. “I was tired of looking for a shampoo that would not pull my hair out and I finally found it.”

Several reviewers highly recommend the Klorane’s Strengthing Shampoo for hair loss, where even one buyer said they’ve been using it since 2001. It’s never too late to give your scalp some TLC, and Klorane seems to be one of the must-have choices.

Strengthening Conditioner With Quinine and Edelweiss

Image: Klorane.

Make it the perfect combo with this strengthening conditioner that prevents breakage, detangles, and thickens hair. Add it with the Klorane shampoo and your hair will feel brand new. Again, everything is on sale until tonight at Klorane, so don’t miss out on this conditioner!

STRENGTHENING CONDITIONER WITH QUININE AND EDELWEISS $18 Buy now

Klorane Strengthening Serum with Quinine and Edelweiss

Image: Klorane.

Looking for a natural alternative to hair loss treatments? Opt for Klorane’s Strengthening Serum which makes hair look fuller and stronger. It’s a game-changer for thinning hair, so grab it while it’s 25 percent off now!

STRENGTHENING SERUM WITH QUININE AND EDELWEISS $24 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below