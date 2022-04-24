This Hair Treatment Has 76,000 Reviews & Has Customers Calling It A ‘Must For Fighting Postpartum Hair Loss’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our hair, we want to pamper it to the max. From serums to the right hair towels, we want our hair to know it’s loved. When pregnancy and postpartum hit, we find ourselves experiencing some hair loss. You’re not alone, though. According to the American Pregnancy Association, up to half of moms will experience postpartum hair loss. Since this is a common occurrence, many people have swarmed the aisles of ULTA, Amazon, and more to find the best treatments for their hair loss. Luckily, there’s a celeb-beloved brand that has a product that can help with hair loss.

We’ve all heard of Olaplex by now, and how much everyone is losing it over the lavish products. But one of their hair treatments has been called a must for fighting postpartum hair loss and it’s less than $30 on Amazon.

Courtesy of Olaplex Olaplex.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Treatment $28.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

is a cult-favorite hair treatment that’s perfect for damaged hair, broken hair, or repairing hair loss. Both cruelty-free and vegan, it’s no wonder stars like Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian are obsessed with the line of products. Not only has this become a staple for damaged hair, but it’s become a favorite for fighting postpartum hair loss.

One of the top Amazon reviews said, “Postpartum hair loss and color damage really made me think I was going bald. This saved my hair. Might’ve been the hormones, but I cried the first time I used this. It was that good.”

Another added that it was a “must,” for healthy hair, saying, “It really brings the moisture out and to the scalp for sure. I typically wash my hair every 4-6 days and I use the number 3 once a week. It gives my hair that deep moisturizing treatment that it needs, followed by Olaplex shampoo and conditioner, and then the number 8 for deep conditioning. The system together has literally changed my hair game coming from someone with postpartum hair loss.”

Per the brand, you apply it to the roots to the ends of your damp hair up to three times a week.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.