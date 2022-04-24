This TikTok-Viral & Easy-To-Use Cutting Board Makes Cooking Easy By Letting You Watch Recipes At The Same Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, there are things you don’t think can get better. With our kitchens, we’ve seen many appliances get better and better. But we never expected a cutting board to be more functional than it is. But one TikTok blew up, showing cooking lovers that a cutting board can be so much more than it already is.

Back on Jan. 5, a TikToker by the name of @annamoraan posted a video that went insanely viral on TikTok, showing a random Amazon find that changed her kitchen routine. She showed how to easily assemble her new cutting board and how functional it was for meal prepping.

You can see the TikTok HERE.

Courtesy of Fishsunday Fishsunday.

Fishsunday Extensible Bamboo Cutting Board Set $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Extensible Bamboo Cutting Board Set

elevates what a standard cutting board can do. Not only does it have your basic cutting board with a juice groove, but it has four containers and a stand to put your tablet. Now you don’t have to wiggle around from the YouTube tutorial to your supplies because now it’s all in one. The bamboo and acrylic cutting board is perfect for even heavy-duty butcher work or a makeshift charcuterie board.

Along with prepping in a breeze, cleaning just got easier too, since you can use one container as a waste bin. Cleaning the board is very easy since all you have to do is gently hand wash and air dry.

One of the top reviews out of the 1,000 said, “I bought one of these just because it looked like it would be really efficient for chopping ingredients and segregating them… I’m writing this review because it is so great that I just bought a second one for a second home with a tiny kitchen. Use it every day. The board itself is just the right size for sandwich-making too.”

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: