This ‘Magical’ Dark Spot Cream Is Perfect For Fighting Melasma & Is Only $17 On Amazon

When you get pregnant, a lot more comes than you expect. Swollen feet, hair loss, and melasma are just the tip of the iceberg. While things like swollen feet can calm down, melasma can stay for quite some time, thus leading to a slew of products to try out. Melasma is a type of brownish discoloration that can come with pregnancy, and superstar mamas like Hilary Duff have talked about it before.

While searching through Amazon’s beauty pages, we discovered a cream that many have described as “magical” for eliminating melasma.

The CITYGOO Dark Spot Remover is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets for fighting dark spots, melasma, hyperpigmentation, scars, and discoloration. Made from licorice root extract and vitamin E, this dark spot cream is perfect for giving your skin a more even texture. Along with that, it boasts that it’s made of 25 percent “multi-intense active bleaching concentrate” that helps target those various trouble spots.

Per the brand, this cream can work for all skin types and is super easy to apply. All you have to do is apply it to the face and body both day and night.

One of the top reviews by the screen name N.A. called this cream “magical” saying “I bought this product and wanted to do a study case on it as I am a professional medical aesthetician, can I ask one of my clients if she would like to volunteer, and she agreed to be responsible to apply twice a day for straight two weeks and the results are magic!!”

