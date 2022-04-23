Never Lose Something In Storage Again With This $8 TikTok-Viral Tool That’s Been Called An ‘Organization Need’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While storing boxes in the basement is an easy solution for a short-term goal, it can get so confusing when you’re looking for anything. Whether it be that or moving, knowing what’s in every box seemed impossible until now. Thanks to TikTok, we may have found an easy and affordable solution.

A TikToker by the name of Julianna Christensen or @julianna_claire posted a TikTok back in Feb. of an Amazon home hack that’s a lifesaver for under $15. Within months, it garnered millions of views, with thousands of fans saying how innovative this find is! In the video, she shows fans these QR code stickers that save so much time when organizing and packing up. The stickers come with a free app that helps you organize everything stylishly and in a flash.

The Elephant Trax Smart Storage QR Labels

are a timesaving tool that’s amazing for organizing, moving houses, storing, and tracking inventory for small businesses. The easily accessible and easy-to-use product comes in packs of 40, 80, and 160 — all of which are well under $30.

Per the brand using it is quite easy. All you have to do is download the free app from the app store and get sticking. Once you put a sticker on a box, take notes or a picture of each thing going into the box. Then the app saves the unique QR code and all that’s in it.

One of the top reviews on Amazon called it an “organization need,” saying, “When it comes time to lug all these out for baby number 2, it will be so easy to see what’s in this tote without having to cut the zip ties and dig through it all (I may even be able to send my husband!!)” She added, “I really can’t say enough how awesome this is for labeling your storage! I’ve used it not only for baby goodies but Christmas decorations and everything else I store away!”

