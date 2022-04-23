This TikTok Viral Collagen Mask Is Perfect For a Self-Care Day & Is Only $14

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we want more of in our skincare routine, it’s collagen (and more time for a fuller self-care routine). But thanks to TikTok, we may have found the new go-to mask that both pumps up the collagen and gives us more time for a routine.

This viral mask has been featured on plenty of TikToks, including one from TikToker @wendyskin, who showed how she uses it for optimal hydration in her skincare routine. See the TikTok HERE. Along with that, beauty guru Miss Darcei posted an ASMR video that features the must-have mask. See the TikTok HERE.

Now, what is this must-have mask? It’s an affordable mask that’s perfect for a self-care day.

The Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber™ Masks are a two-step, one-way ticket to plump and healthy skin. The one-time face mask is perfect for any skin type, delivering a plethora of skincare benefits like targeting dryness, redness, and dark spots, to name a few. While the masks come in four types, we’re really swooning over the collagen mask that people call a “must-have!”

But if you want to get them all, they also come in masks that contain Vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid, and even Allantoin.

The K-Beauty staple is super easy to apply. Per the brand, the two-step routine is self-explanatory. After cleansing, apply the cream onto the skin and then apply the rubber mask to the face. Leave it on for up to 40 minutes for optimal results!

