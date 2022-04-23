Amazon Is Having A Rug Flash Sale & You Can Grab This Modern Staple For 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter what home you step into, a rug can pull it all together. Whether you have a certain aesthetic or a more eclectic style, a rug is a must for a complete home. They can make even the messiest home look put together in an instant. From minimalist pieces to rugs that add a pop of color to any room, we love snagging any we can. However, with lavish rugs comes an even more lavish price tag a lot of the time. Thanks to Amazon, you can snag one of those luxurious rugs at a more affordable price.

For a limited time, you can snag some gorgeous area rugs for up to 70 percent off. Whether it be outdoor rugs or indoor rugs, there’s something for everyone at this Amazon flash sale.

Check out the top, most stylish rugs from this Amazon flash sale below.

Unique Loom Collection Casual Transitional Solid Rug — $37.40, originally $124.49

Courtesy of Unique Loom Unique Loom.

Perfect for outdoor or indoor decorating, this minimalist rug is perfect for any room you choose to show it off in. It’s easy to clean and is so stylish for any home.

Unique Loom Collection Casual Transitional Solid Rug $37.40, originally $124.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Nicole Miller New York Patio Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug — $57.79, originally $74.99

Courtesy of Nicole Miller New York Nicole Miller New York.

For those who love eye-catching, geometric designs, this five-star rug is perfect for any room inside or outside. Both easy to clean and maintain, this rug can last for a lifetime.

Nicole Miller New York Patio Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug $57.79, originally $74.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Unique Loom Positano Collection Coastal Modern Turtles Area Rug — $42.38, originally $140.26

Courtesy of Unique Loom Unique Loom.

This stylish and modern five-star rug is perfect for any home’s aesthetic. With colorful turtles designed throughout, who wouldn’t fall in love with this area rug?

Unique Loom Positano Collection Coastal Modern Turtles Area Rug $42.38, originally $140.26 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-15 Terracotta Area Rug — $109.00, originally $359.00

Courtesy of Loloi II Loren Loloi II Loren.

Snag this lavish terracotta rug for 70 percent off and wow everyone who sits down in your home.

Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-15 Terracotta Area Rug $109.00, originally $359.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: