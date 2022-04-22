This Always Pan Dupe ‘Easily Competes With Expensive Brands’ & Will Save You $100+

If you thought the Always Pan was game-changing, just wait till you hear about this new dupe we discovered. Cooking Light’s everyday pan available at QVC ‘cooks like a dream.’ It can whip up various sorts of meals for everyone to enjoy. This all-purpose pan braises, sears, sautés, and fries. Plus, you no longer have to dread the dishes after thanks to its nonstick surface which makes cleanup easier. Cooking Light’s My Favorite Pan also includes a steamer, colander-like basket for veggies, dumplings, pasta, and more. Other notable features are that it has twice the quart capacity, is lightweight, and is dishwasher safe. To top it off, this versatile cookware looks just as good. It may not offer a ton of colors like Our Place’s product, but they’re still cute enough to not dismiss — and they’re in stock. Discover spring hues like lavender and basil to classic colors of navy and gray.

“If you need a gift for a young cook or just want to replace an old pan, do yourself a favor and buy this one,” said a reviewer. “You will truly be glad you did. […] It stays on the cooktop all the time, ready for its next job!”

Cooking Light My Favorite Pan – Basil

The Cooking Light pan is pretty much alike to the Always Pans in every way except it’s a whole lot cheaper. The best part? Buy this now and the impressive lookalike will only cost you under $40. Typically, this affordable pan is worth $44, but who really wants to lose out on a sale even if it’s a few dollars less. Either way, it’s an unbeatable price for a pan that does it all. And according to reviewers, this QVC dupe “can compete with [their expensive pans] easily.” Not only can it be a household favorite, but also a winner in your books — or rather cookbooks.

Cooking Light My Favorite Pan 4.25-qt Cast Aluminum Pan $39.98 Buy now Sign Up

Hurry up before it’s gone because so many people love this nonstick pan that they’re stocking up on a couple. “I love this pan and use it almost daily I bought a second one. Then I bought 2 more as gifts,” said a QVC reviewer.”

With a 4.5 rating so far, fill your shopping cart with this latest Always Pan dupe while it’s still in stock. Take a look below at the other stylish colors available.

Cooking Light My Favorite Pan – Navy

For the master chef who likes to stick to the basics, this navy color is a classic choice.

Cooking Light My Favorite Pan – Lavendar

Everything always looks undeniably cute in lavender. So, let your upcoming meals be just as delectable with this dreamy-hued pan.