Costco’s Modern Resin Planters Give You the Trendy Concrete Look Without Having to Haul Heavy Pieces Around

With warmer weather on it’s way, and in some areas of the country, already here, we’ve been pretty much obsessing non-stop over our gardening situation. For some of us, this means which plants we place on our stoops and balconies, and for others, it’s all about setting up the patio furniture and planning the backyard garden. But one thing everyone needs when planting season rolls around is planters, and we love the simple, streamlined look of concrete planters. However, actually lifting them up placing them outdoors is more hassle than we can handle (and the DIYs are messier than we’d ever want to deal with). Luckily, Costco has an affordable, chic solution. They’re selling resin planters that have that modern concrete look you love, but they’re so light you could even get your kids to help carry them out of the store.

Costco members should be able to find these planters, first spotted by Instagram account @CostcoDeals, in stores, though they’re not currently available online. Each Argenta Resin Planter is 22.5″ wide and 19″ high, and holds 74 dry quarts, which is pretty big. You could plant several different plants in this pot, or even a small shrub or tree. But the best part is the price. These resin concrete-look planters are just $21.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for a planter of this size.

But what if you don’t have a Costco membership? Thrift stores and yard sales are always out first stop when looking for new-to-us planters, but barring that, we found a couple of affordable planters on Amazon

that are similar to the Costco version.

This dark gray 16″ planter is a little smaller than the one at Costco, but still gives you the concrete look for less. You also can’t beat the price — this planter is just $15.99.

If you’re still looking for a planter at that larger 22″ size, then this copper-look pot might do the trick.

It’s only $39.99, and you get the copper look for less — real copper is expensive, heavy, and hard to care for.

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner, so you’ll want to get your planting done now. These lightweight planters will help you get the job done in style, without the pesky side of back strain that comes with real concrete.

