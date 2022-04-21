5 Breezy Dresses From Amazon That Reviewers Say Will Get ‘Loads of Compliments’ This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer approaching, chances are that the only thing on your mind lately is your next vacation. And after you’ve finally booked it, it’s time to get your packing list in order. Most likely, Amazon is where you’ll find most of your trip’s essentials. So, you might as well shop for your getaway clothing picks there too, particularly summer dresses. The perfect summer wardrobe has a couple of dresses in its lineup. There are plenty of ways to switch it up too, from flattering maxi dresses to sundresses. And if at least a floral print

or flowy dress isn’t included in your closet, then you’re not doing it justice. Let’s be honest, dresses are the best outfits to wear in warm or tropical destinations. But the best part? We’ve found breezy styles to keep things light and cool on the next trip. Whether it’s a beach coverup

or all-day attire, Amazon offers the most affordable prices on your soon-to-be favorite pieces. Check off a few items on your vacation shopping list with these charming dresses

that are under $45.

Floerns Women’s Boho Floral Print Dress

We love having options, particularly 44 different styles and colors with this boho-chic dress

. It’s flattering in all the right places, from its off-the-shoulder look to the thigh slit. The pull-on dress also fits snuggly where you need it to be, particularly around the bust. Keep this cozy and cute maxi dress on at the ready all summer long even after the vacation.

EXLURA Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress

Amazon gives you the ultimate girly dress of your dreams to wear on vacation. From the florals to the billowy sleeves, EXLURA’s mini dress

is as sweet as can be for any destination. It’s lightweight, flowy, and comfy all over just the way you like it. To top it off, this $39 dress features a tie back that flaunts a flirty cutout back. It’s a best seller on Amazon for good reason.

GRECERELLE Women’s Summer Maxi Dress

Add new patterns to your summer dress rotation with this polka dot maxi

. Whether you’re looking for a fun or sophisticated style, you can pair anything with this wrap dress and it’ll still look charming. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a classic black and white combo.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Causal Summer Dress

A cover-up dress like this Amazon find is a must-have for a beach vacation. The soft, breathable chiffon fabric along with its long length has you literally covered in every possible way. Best of all, this white sundress

also has a lining layer that prevents it from being see-through. You’ll want to stay in vacation mode after trying this dress.

BELONGSCI Women’s Shift Dress

If you own loads of daytime dresses, opt for this shift dress that’s perfect at night too. Make this summer dress

your evening attire for romantic dinners on vacation. Everyone needs a little black dress, and BELONGSCI’s Shift Mini Dress is one of the most popular options on Amazon.