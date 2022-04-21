5 Must-Have Accessories for Your Upcoming Kentucky Derby Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After two years of restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is making a full return this year, with all the festivities taking place on Saturday, May 7th. And even if you’re not in Kentucky for the big event, if you’re hosting a party in honor of the iconic horse race, you’re going to want to be prepared, which is why we rounded up the best items for your derby-themed soirée.

From a balloon bouquet that will welcome your pals into the party to an elegant white organza hat

perfect for photo ops, check out our list of essentials and get a jump on ordering them ahead of the main event.

Horse Balloons — $8.99

Horse Balloons — $8.99

Every derby-themed party needs a perfectly Instagrammable moment, and these horse balloons

fit the bill flawlessly. They might not say “Derby Day,” but everyone will get the drift.

8 Pieces Mini Foil Horse Balloons $8.99 on Amazon.com

Organza Hat — $20.99

Organza Hat — $20.99

No Derby party is complete without a festive organza hat, and this gorgeous wide-brimmed one

with more than 1,500 Amazon reviews is a must-buy. Available in a whopping 38 color schemes, this lightweight, comfortable pick will be the talk of every gathering.

SAFERIN Women's Kentucky Derby Fascinator $20.99 on Amazon.com

Mark and Graham Derby Gift Set — $248

Mark and Graham Derby Gift Set — $248

Whether you’re buying this stunning silver set to level up your serving station or as an elegant hostess gift, you’ll find Southern charm in spades thanks to the included silver trophy ice bucket, set of two mint julep cups, and four horse cocktail picks. For an extra $12.50, you can have it personalized to provide the perfect extra special touch.

DERBY GIFT SET $248

Kentucky Derby 32-Count Beverage Napkins — $18.95

Image: FAKKOS. Image: FAKKOS.

You can’t serve up themed cocktails without providing equally festive napkins, and that’s where this set of printed beverage napkins

comes into play. Two colorful designs make for a fun addition to any home bar or drink station, making messes from glass rings or minor spills a thing of the past.

Kentucky Derby Party Supplies Horse Race Cocktail Beverage Napkins $19.45 on Amazon.com

Woodford Reserve 2022 Kentucky Derby 148 Bottle — $113

Woodford Reserve 2022 Kentucky Derby 148 Bottle — $113

As the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby, no party is complete without a mint julep or an Old Fashioned crafted with this smooth, small-batch straight bourbon whiskey. In this limited-edition set, you’ll get a liter-size bottle of the Derby’s signature pour and four official mint julep glasses with race winners. Cheers!