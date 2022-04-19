Walmart Sells Starbucks Tumbler Dupes For Under $7 & They Are Perfect for Summer Sipping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From ice-cold lemonade to a strawberry margarita on the rocks, summertime has a wide array of sweet, fruity drinks to enjoy. Tumblers will keep your drink cold by the pool or when running errands, and they make the perfect accessory for the ‘gram. Right now, Walmart is selling colorful Starbucks tumbler dupes — and they are all under $7!

Instagram user @walmartfavs posted a photo carousel on April 18 of these amazing Mainstays tumblers, which are just $6.94 each. They feature the same textured jewel pattern as Starbucks’ Tinted Bling Plastic Cold Cup and comes in white, blue, green, pink, purple, orange, and more.

“My favorite tumbler fully stocked right now!!!!” wrote @walmartfavs. “These were sold out for few months last season. Obsessed with the white matte one.”

Commenters loved them as well. One said, “Love the colors😍” and another said, “Those are such cute cups!” Someone else wrote that people thought she was carrying a Starbucks tumbler. “So happy I snagged one over Easter weekend, (ombré pink),” she said. “I was asked if it was a Starbucks tumblr. Ha I said no can you guess it’s from Walmart total dupe. 🤩👍🏽 LOVE EM!”

These tumblers are 26-ounces each, which are even bigger than the 24-ounce Starbucks cups that normally retail for $24.95. You could get three Walmart tumblers for that price and still have money leftover!

Courtesy of Walmart. Walmart

Mainstays 26-Ounce Acrylic Matte Textured Tumbler with Straw in Coral – Walmart, $6.94

This pretty coral tumbler is so vibrant and fun for summer. Fill it with your favorite drink to stay hydrated.

Tumbler, Coral $6.94

Courtesy of Walmart. Walmart

Mainstays 26-Ounce Acrylic Matte Textured Tumbler with Straw in Teal – Walmart, $6.94

This teal tumbler is as pretty as the ocean. Drink it on the sand or on your patio, as its BPA-free and safe for outside.

Tumbler, Teal $6.94

Courtesy of Walmart. Walmart

Mainstays 26-Ounce Acrylic Matte Textured Tumbler with Straw in Green – Walmart, $6.94

An iridescent finish makes this green tumbler shimmer in the sun. It has an average 4.8 stars on Walmart, too, as reviewers love it. Once person wrote, “This is a very cute tumbler with a spikey, textured lime green design.” They added, “I dropped it once and it didn’t shatter.” Someone else wrote, “It holds cold stuff for a few hours.” Functional and beautiful? BRB, heading to Walmart now!

Tumbler, Green $6.94

