If swimsuit shopping immediately inspires stress pains, you’re not alone. Finding a swimsuit that not only fits well but feels comfortable and looks great can feel like a seriously tall order, especially if you have a larger bust.

No matter your style preferences, we all want a suit that is supportive without being restrictive, and smooth without the risk of slippage. Those with larger chests also deserve the peace of mind of knowing that their boobs are held securely in place whether the day’s agenda includes beach volleyball, swimming laps, or just looking cute at every poolside gathering this coming summer without worries of a potential nip slip or discomfort due to a lack of adequate support.

We went ahead and did the legwork to find cute suits in a variety of styles and sizes that you’ll actually want to wear all day long. An added bonus: Not only are they all available on Amazon, but they’re all under $50. Now all you have to worry about is stocking that beach bag with the essentials.

Smismivo Vintage Ruched Halter — $26.99 to $32.99

Your basic one-piece, this is not, and the proof is in the 21,500+ Amazon reviews from buyers who can’t stop raving about this sexy yet seriously comfortable ruched halter-style swimsuit . Available in sizes XS to 3XL, it comes in a whopping 34 colors, prints, and patterns, so you can opt for a classic shade like black or navy blue or try out a fun, bold floral print… or both! Including an adjustable halter neck with a tie closure, removable padding, and a ruched torso design, buyers note that it’s perfect for the pool, ocean, and hot tub.

Sovoyontee Plus-Size High-Waisted Bikini — $19.99 to $29.99

If you’ve never been able to find a bikini that adequately supports your bust, you’ll love this pretty plus-size pick , which includes the right amount of coverage and support no matter your bra size. Available in sizes XL(US14), 2XL(US16), 3XL(US18), and 4XL(US20), it comes in 29 gorgeous colors and prints, so the toughest part will be choosing just one. The halter-style bikini top includes a wide elastic strap for support and removable padded cups while the high-waisted bottoms include an elastic waist and a tie sash accent for some fun extra detailing.

Wellwits Plus-Size Cutout Swim Dress — $16.99 to $29.98

Another fabulous plus-size pick, this fun two-piece swim dress includes a wire-free, padded top for comfort and support, with standard bikini bottoms and a full-coverage skirt overlay. Unexpected details like tummy cutouts, ruching, and a strappy back — as well as a slew of stunning prints — you’ll find sizes from XL (12 plus) to 5XL (20 plus), making this swim dress a no brainer.

CUPSHE Ruffled V-Neck — $29.99 to $32

In 21 bold colors and prints, this ruffled v-neck swimsuit is tailor-made for the perfect Instagram photo at every angle… but it’s so comfortable, you’ll actually enjoy wearing it all day long. Available in sizes XS through XXL/20, this suit boasts nearly 19,000 reviews from buyers of a variety of body types who love it as much as you will.

Holipick Plus Size Tankini — $30.99 to $34.99

In six different shades/patterns and sizes 12 through 24, this elegant plus-size tankini will support your chest thanks to removable padded cups, wide adjustable shoulder straps, and a back buckle, while the boy short bottoms will feel comfortable on your most active outdoor adventures. One recent shopper raved: “I haven’t been in a swimsuit in years and tried quite a few. It is so comfy and even with my plus size body it gives nice shape and is attractive. I don’t have to worry and keep adjusting it throughout the time of wearing it. Very pleased with this suit.”