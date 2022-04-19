This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews from happy shoppers.

Curious about this miracle strengthening shampoo with an almost too good to be true price tag? It’s the Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo, and it works thanks to some seriously high-tech mechanisms and hair-loving ingredients that help nourish and protect your strands from root to ends. Using a combination of “ATP Intensif” — aka adenosine triphosphate — and gentle growth stimulators like castor oil, nutrient-boosting pfaffia extract, and purifying essential oils (including orange, lavender, and rosemary), this two-part approach not only helps preserve and protect the hair you’ve got to prevent fallout, but it also helps jump-start the growth phase, encouraging new strand growth with each use.

Image: Rene Furterer.

Boasting a stellar 4.8 rating score on the brand’s site, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to this shampoo’s ability to fortify hair when it’s at its most vulnerable. One recent buyer with thinning hair noticed less fallout after two weeks of use, while another with dry, damaged, and thinning strands got it as a recommendation from their derm, calling it “amazing for my natural hair.” Yet another buyer with dry, damaged, and breakage from processed hair wrote, “I noticed a huge difference the first time I used this shampoo. My hair is so fine and I had so much more volume. I love it!!!”

No matter your individual hair type or concerns, at just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle, it’s worth giving it a shot so you can see what the hype is all about.