Prepare for Those Hot Summer Nights With a Discounted Cooling Pillow — Save 20% Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is coming, and while the advent of warmer weather is surely enough to put a spring in your step, staying comfortable at night can be a challenge, whether you’re experiencing hot flashes or just tend to run hot. Thankfully, Amazon has got you covered — right now, you’ll find this top-rated cooling pillow on sale, making sweaty, stifling nights a thing of the past.

Utilizing three cooling methods, this memory foam pillow not only molds to your body for the ultimate in comfort, but its design includes plenty of holes for maximum airflow. The pillow’s cooling gel absorbs heat, and the hypoallergenic nylon knit cover helps wick away moisture and keep you from overheating no matter how stuffy the temps get in and out of your bedroom.

Reviewers of all sleep styles can’t stop raving about this pillow, particularly for having the perfect balance of softness and support. One recent buyer called it a “priceless pillow,” adding, “Love the comfort and how I fall asleep very fast.” A buyer who sleeps on their stomach called it “the best pillow for stomach sleepers,” adding, “I have tried so many pillows, including very expensive ones. None of them worked for me. If you’re a stomach sleeper, you will love this pillow. I’m going to order one more now!!”