Never Waste Another Drop Of Product Again With This $16 TikTok-Viral Tool

TikTok has done it again: we found another holy grail for our bathrooms. Back in 2020, a TikToker by the name of Teresa Caruso, also known as @teresalauracaruso showed her top Amazon must-haves in a quick TikTok video. The video has already garnered a few million views, with people flooding their Amazon carts with her suggestions. The bathroom suggestions were amazing, but there’s one that piqued our interest.

The last product she showed was a tool that helps you use every drop of any product you want, and it’s only $16 on Amazon.

The Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit

is an innovative and simple tool that helps you savor every drop of any product you want to utilize. From shampoo to condiments, this dishwasher-safe tool helps you save time and money. As seen on Shark Tank, this viral product has over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

One of the top reviews said, “This is the best invention since post-it notes! Absolutely love it!!!!” Another added that it was “life-altering” saying, “I will never fight with a pump bottle again. As soon as it gets difficult to pump anything out of any bottle, I will waste no time in “flipping it.” I’m so glad someone created this. Upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. 100% worth the price.”

A two-pack on Amazon is around $16 and a six-pack runs for only $25.

