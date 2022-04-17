This Five-Star Portable Sterilizer Is 40% Off & Can Sanitize All Of Your Electronics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In recent years, keeping things sanitized has become a top priority. Keeping you and your most-used products clean is essential now for daily life. There’s a reason we’ve stocked up on so many Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers again! Between regular flu season and COVID-19, you can never be too careful. While perusing the Nordstrom pages, we may have discovered the must-have for the family on the go, trying to keep it safe.

Nordstrom’s deals are hard to beat, especially when it’s electronics and decor. This time, we’re pretty excited to snag this portable sanitizer that boasts impressive five-star reviews. For a limited time, you can snag this powerful tool for 40 percent off.

The MEDIPOP UV Portable Sterilizer on Nordstrom is a compact sterilization tool used for keeping your electronics virus and bacteria-free. Normally, this sought-after tool is at least $60, but for a limited time, you can snag it for well under $40.

This sanitation tool disinfects with ultraviolet light, thoroughly sterilizing all of your electronics. From your family’s phones to laptops, keep your most used electronics safe and clean. Along with bringing it anywhere, you can charge it anywhere as well.

Per the brand, using the five-star tool is incredibly easy. All you have to do is push the button used to operate it and work the countdown timer.

One of the top reviews was very straightforward about their love for the product, saying, “Love this for my laptop and iPad. I also use it on my keys, phone, and in the car.”

