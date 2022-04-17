Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Swears By This Powerful Anti-Aging Eye Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mama Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known for many things, including her iconic glowing skin. Back in early 2021, Huntington-Whiteley sat down with Vogue for their infamous “Go To Bed With Me” YouTube series. From her bathtub routine to lip elixir, Huntington-Whiteley told fans every little detail.

She said that she actually applies eye cream first to fully protect her delicate eye area, then showed the luxurious cream she swears by. The mama and supermodel pulled up the Shani Darden eye cream, crediting her “good friend” Shani for transforming her skin over the years. She raved about the cream, calling it both thick and super absorbent.

The Shani Darden Skin Care Intensive Eye Renewal Cream with Firming Peptides is a rich and powerful eye cream used for its anti-aging properties. Packed with peptides and silk tree extract, this cream is perfect for any skin type. For those that want a lavish eye cream to combat their dark circles and wrinkles, this may be the one for you.

Now Shani Darden is the go-to celebrity aesthetician for many. Per the Skincare Edit, many celebrities swear by her powerful products like Jessica Alba, January Jones, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen, and Phoebe Tonkin, to name a few.

Per the brand, over 90 percent of studied users agreed that there was an improvement in smoothness and hydration. Also, per the brand, you can use this eye cream both day and night after toning.

