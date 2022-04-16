This Tiktok-Viral Bluetooth Speaker Is Waterproof & Perfect For Creating The Best Bathroom Ambience

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

To continue our never-ending search to make our bathrooms a haven, we found another viral TikTok product to add to our carts ASAP.

Back in Oct. 2020, a TikToker by the name of Kenzie Rae or @misskenzierae posted a now-viral video of must-have Amazon products for your shower. Everything on there was amazing (including the silicone hairbrush!), but we’re really swooning over the waterproof speaker she had. She raved about the “great sound” and how easy it was to hang up anywhere.

You can watch the full TikTok video HERE.

Courtesy of INSMY INSMY.

INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker

is a powerful, loudspeaker, perfect for any setting you may want. Whether it is in the bathroom, on a hike, or in your office, this speaker lets you listen to your playlists easily.

Available in six colors, this fully submersible waterproof speaker has playtime for up to 12 hours at nearly full blast. Both lightweight and loud, this speaker will become a staple in your everyday routine.

To get it started, all you have to do is hit the power button and set up the Bluetooth to any preferred device.

The TikTok-viral product has over 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon, calling it “small but loud!” Just goes to show that big things can come in small packages. One of the top reviews said, “The sound is the best part of this speaker, it produces a nice rich HD sound and is not tinny like other portable speakers. It comes with a charging cable and it can be hung or be carried with the adjustable lanyard that’s attached to it. Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy to do to your smartphone, computer, etc. All in all, I am very pleased with this Insmy Bluetooth shower speaker and the sound it produces.”

Before you go, check out our gallery of the best house plants at Costco: