Shay Mitchell’s 58-Step Beauty Routine Wouldn’t Be Complete Without This $15 Lip Mask

When it comes to skincare and self-care, Shay Mitchell doesn’t play around. Back in Nov. 2021, the Pretty Little Liars alum sat down with Vogue to take fans through her 58-step routine (yes, you read that right!).

From face masks to perfume, Mitchell wanted everyone to know the extent of her self-care routine and we’re living for it. It seems like she has every product someone could want, including that iconic ice roller on Euphoria! Towards the beginning of her routine, she quickly grabbed her go-to lip mask, saying, “If I have time, I really go full out with my skincare. Why not? It feels good!”

The Patchology Flashpatch Hydrating Lip Gels is a soothing and hydrating lip patch that’s perfect for any skin type. Made from powerful anti-aging ingredients like Peptides, Green Tea extract, and Aloe, this lip mask set comes in a pack of five. Not only does it hydrate, but it helps give you a softer pout for the day! Along with that, it has repairing and aromatherapy properties, making it the perfect gift for any self-care or skincare lover in your life.

Per the brand, all you have to do is place the lip gel onto your lips for five minutes (or longer) and, after removing, massage the leftover product around the area. This can be used either day or night!

This $15 five-pack can be found on SkinStore, DermStore, Ulta, and Amazon .

