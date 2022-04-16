These Hotel-Grade Bath Towels Are So Absorbent & Soft — Now Over 60% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With our bathrooms, we want it to be a sanctuary. From the lights to the shampoo bottles, we want our bathrooms to be as spa-level as they can get. The only thing we love more than opulent finds on TikTok is a grand deal. Our hearts skip a beat when we see something on Amazon for 20 percent off. Nearly 50 percent off? We need a minute to catch our breaths. But when something we need is over 60 percent off, it’s instantly in our carts.

There are things you need and things you want. Sometimes they overlap, and when they do, you’re hunting for the perfect product. This time around, our eyes are set on a gorgeous set of towels that’s 62 percent off on Amazon.

Courtesy of GLAMBURG GLAMBURG.

GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set $22.94, originally $59.99 on Amazon.com

The GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set

is a set made entirely out of breathable, ultra-soft ring spun cotton. The sought-after set contains two hand towels, four washcloths, and two bath towels — the perfect amount for a growing family. Available in over 25 colors, this hotel and spa-grade towel set is normally pushing $60. For a limited time, it’s nearly $20 for the entire set.

Both machine washable and dryable, it’s no wonder thousands of customers are in love with it.

One of the top reviews said it’s a “great bang for your buck!” They added, “Soft, durable, aesthetically pleasing… for kids and adults!!”

However, keep in mind that some customers have said that they are thinner than they appear and some dyes can come off if you wash it a certain, undisclosed way.

