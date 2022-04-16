Ashlee Simpson Is In Love With This Award-Winning & Reusable Sheet Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like wherever Ashlee Simpson goes, she’s glowing. For years, we’ve wondered how she’s gotten that iconic glow and now we know the step-by-step routine that creates it!

Back in 2020, Simpson sat down with Harper’s BAZAAR to show fans her step-by-step nighttime skincare routine, from makeup remover to lip balm. She introduced her favorite face mask, saying “I love these face masks!… What’s so cool is that it has ears. This mask is amazing because you can use it up to three times. It’s a gift that keeps on giving!”

You can watch the video HERE. And you can snag the Simpson-approved sheet mask for only $22!

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Dry Sheet Face Mask $22.00

The Charlotte Tilbury Dry Sheet Face Mask is a reusable and hydrating face mask. Sometimes referred to as the “Instant Magic Facial,” the award-winning face mask is a powerful, fast-acting face mask. This mask hydrates, smooths, and brightens all in one 15-minute duration. The supercharged mask includes ingredients like shea butter, mango butter, and sea fern for optimal nourishment. Get that red carpet glow almost instantly!

The vitamin-packed mask has proven results, per the brand. More than 90 percent of customers surveyed agreed that their skin felt moisturized and smoother.

Per the brand, you can apply it up to three times. All you do is leave it on for 15 minutes, gently massaging it into your face so the ingredients get soaked up.

It’s available on both the Charlotte Tilbury website and Nordstrom for $22.

