Helena Christensen’s Go-To Moisturizer for Glowing Skin Is on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that supermodels are notorious for their fierce walks and impeccable fashion sense, but a lesser-known power they possess? Somehow managing to have the most glowy skin. One model that still flaunts her clear skin well past her 50s is Helena Christensen, who is known for appearing in popular 90s campaigns for designers like Chanel, Versace and Victoria’s Secret. Luckily, you don’t have to be a supermodel to have radiant skin like one. In a previous interview, Christensen shared her skincare secrets and the one product that she always includes — which you can snag for $9 off right now.

The Angela Caglia Skincare Souffle Moisturizer is one of the model’s go-to products for glowing skin. Formulated by celebrity facialist and master esthetician Angela Caglia, this rich moisturizer is as luxurious as it sounds. It sinks into the skin to provide an intensely hydrating feel without overwhelming the skin. Aside from moisturizing, the souffle promises to plump and brighten dull complexions. The cream also fades scars and pigmentation.

Angela Caglia Skincare Souffle Moisturizer $50 Buy now Sign Up

If you like to check the ingredients in your skincare, you’ll be happy to know that the supermodel-approved moisturizer is packed with ingredients that support skin health. First up is the meadowfoam seed oil that helps smooth lines and wrinkles. There is also hyaluronic acid, a wrinkle-reducing, and a super hydrator for the skin. The creamy formula is topped off with chlorophyll — think of it as a green juice, but for the skin — that leaves it with an oxygenated and clear glow.

But hurry, now that the secret is out, the cream won’t last long. Plus, it’s on sale now. You can add the Angela Caglia Skincare Souffle Moisturizer to your skincare routine for $20 off now. Be sure to take advantage of the deal while you can. At other retailers, the cream retails for over $70.