10 Celebrity-Owned Beauty Brands That Are Worth The Hype

The celebrity beauty market exploded onto the scene and into Sephoras everywhere during the 2010s. Some might argue who better to enter the beauty space than the stars who are surrounded by top-tier makeup artists and skincare experts almost every day. At this point, however, the celeb beauty space is so oversaturated that it’s hard to discern which brands and products are worth carrying around in your makeup bag.

Luckily, we’ve combed through to find some of the best celebrity makeup, skincare, and hair care lines available so you don’t have to. From Fenty to Flower, this round-up explores which celebrities have brought both the quality and expertise to the market, and who you can trust in the celeb beauty space.

Fenty by Rihanna

Established in 2017, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty hit the ground running with its inclusive shade range. Since then, Fenty has become all-encompassing, with products covering most categories in both makeup and skincare. Most of the products in Fenty’s arsenal are worth checking out, but one of the most popular is the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. This lip gloss offers a lighter, less sticky coverage with all the high shine you want out of a gloss.

JVN Hair by Jonathan Van Ness

It was only a matter of time before Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness launched their own hair care line, after spouting so much hair-care wisdom on the hit Netflix series for the past four years. What makes JVN Hair stand out from the rest is the use of the ingredient “hemisqualane”—fermented sugar cane extract—in every single product. This provides both protection and restoration of your locks (of all hair types!) while also resulting in a shiny smooth appearance. Try it out for yourself by using the Complete Nourishing Hair Shine Drops on your scalp as the last step in your hair-care routine.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez launched her Rare Beauty line in 2020, joining the ranks of many other celebs who’d launched makeup brands before her. And though the celebrity makeup line fatigue was definitely setting in around this time, Rare Beauty managed to rise above the sighs with its high-quality makeup and positive messaging behind the line; Rare Beauty donates 1 percent of sales to the Rare Impact Fund, which intends to expand mental health services in educational settings. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in particular is a crowd favorite, a buildable and pigmented liquid blush that comes in more than ten different shades.

Good Dye Young by Hayley Williams

It made perfect sense when the queen of rainbow hair Hayley Williams co-founded a hair dye line with her hairstylist Brian J O’Connor. Good Dye Young is a vegan and cruelty-free brand that offers temporary and semi-permanent hair dyes, as well as an array of other hair-care products meant to help with treated hair. If you’ve ever considered trying out a wacky hair color for a few weeks, check out the brand’s Semi Permanent Hair Color, which comes in a huge variety of colors.

Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty has been around since 2012 and has become a staple in the celeb makeup space. Flower has made a name for itself by offering great makeup at an affordable price. Case in point—their raved-about Flower Pots Powder blush comes in a long-lasting large pan and only costs $10.

TPH Hair by Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson has had a longtime love for hair and hair care—she would even do wet sets for her college classmates. So the natural next step after making a splash in the acting world was establishing her own hair care line, focusing on the needs she herself has when it comes to switching between natural hair styles, wigs and weaves. One of her most popular products for all hair types is the Master Cleanse Scalp Treatment Wash, which helps with any build-up on your scalp and focuses on the health of your roots.

Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys

It only makes sense that one of the biggest proponents of natural beauty, Alicia Keys, would launch her own skin-care line. When Keys Soulcare debuted in 2021, she made sure to stress the self-care and soul-nurturing nature of your skin-care routine alongside truly effective products. Case in point, the Skin Transformation Cream is packed with ingredients (hyaluronic acid, ceramides, malachite, and bakuchiol) sure to leave your skin feeling detoxed, hydrated, and toned.

Honest Beauty by Jessica Alba

Having launched Honest Beauty in 2015, Jessica Alba’s makeup brand has become one of the mainstays in the industry. An extension of her lifestyle brand The Honest Co., Alba’s Honest Beauty endeavors to deliver clean products at affordable prices. One of the most popular and well-reviewed products is the nontoxic 2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer.

Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross started her hair care line in 2018 with the goal of creating products specifically for curly and kinky hair, hence the name Pattern. Since then the line has gotten rave reviews, with comparisons to Fenty in that Pattern has done for inclusivity in hair care what Fenty has done for makeup. One of the most popular products from Pattern is the Leave-In Conditioner, which elevates natural curls and keeps them hydrated and thriving.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

Known for her out-of-this world fashion moments and make-up looks, it came as no surprise when Lady Gaga debuted her own beauty line in 2019. This cruelty-free makeup line was launched exclusively on Amazon, making it one of the most accessible and affordable celebrity make-up lines on the market. One product thousands swear by is the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner

, the inky black matte liner that allows user to create precise lines when applying.