These Waterproof Phone Pouches Are Must-Haves for Beach Trips & Summer Vacations — Snag Some for 35% Off

Whenever we get close to the water and have our phones on us, we get a little nervous. Sometimes we’re just near a fountain at the mall and start fearing that a stray drop could land on our phone and somehow fall directly into the charging port or something, which is admittedly a little paranoid, but what about at the beach? Or if you have the chance to go kayaking, or snorkeling, or head to a water park or go on a family resort vacation? For those times, you do want more protection for your phone, and that’s where these affordable waterproof phone pouches on Amazon come into play.

These Universal Waterproof Phone Pouches are currently on sale for 35% off, meaning you can get a pack of two for just $14.99.

They’re compatible with several iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models, and you can even use your touchscreen while your phone is inside the pouch. These waterproof phone pouches keep your phone safe and functioning at depths of up to 40 feet underwater, though they note that if your touchscreen stops working due to the pressure of being underwater, you can still use your volume buttons to take underwater photography while your phone is in the pouch.

They also come with a lanyard that’s attached to the pouch with a little clip, so you can wear it around your neck or wrist to ensure you don’t get separated from your phone even if you are on an aqueous adventure. You can also fit money, bank cards, ID and more inside the pouch for your convenience.

Whether you’re headed to the beach, a resort, a cruise, or a water sports activity, these affordable waterproof phone cases for underwater photography and phone protection are the one accessory (other than sunscreen!) you’ve got to bring with you.

