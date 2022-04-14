Aldi Gave Us A Sneak Peek At Their April Finds & This Affordable Composter Is Gardening Goals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is here, and if your TikTok FYP is anything like ours, you’re being inundated with gardening videos that have you super excited to start your own outdoor project. But there’s one key element that every dedicated gardener seems to use: compost. Luckily, unlike some other gardening essentials, you can actually make compost yourself. And believe it or not, when we saw a sneak peek of Aldi’s April finds, we noticed that they’re selling a super-affordable tumbling composter.

In an Instagram post, Aldi shared that on April 20th they’ll start selling a Tumbling Composter that’s just $59.99.

Tumbling composters make the process of composting easier. In traditional composting, you might have several different piles of deteriorating organic material in your yard that need to be turned and shoveled or pitchforked several times a week. The result is still nutrient rich compost, which helps build healthy soil and lets plants grow to their full potential, but all of that shoveling and pitching is hard work.

, you add your produce scraps and yard clippings (and even brown paper bags, newspaper scraps, and egg shells), then easily rotate the barrel a couple of times a week. This adds oxygen to the mix, which helps with the breakdown of materials inside the barrel.

If you don’t have an Aldi near you, but want to start composting, you can actually find some affordable composters on Amazon.

has two chambers, so you always have some compost on hand that’s ready to be used. This tumbling composter is on sale for 19% off, making it just $80.90. It’s a little more expensive than Aldi’s version, but it has two chambers, and you can order it even if you don’t live near an Aldi.

If you want to try a traditional compost heap, then check out this adjustable compost bin.

It’s remarkably affordable, and if you have a large yard or anticipate having a lot of produce scraps to compost, the large size could be a good fit.

Compost is so rich and good for soil, some people even call it black gold. Whether you opt for Aldi’s tumbling composter or an affordable Amazon compost solution, your garden will thank you.

