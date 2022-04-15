This Secret Section of Amazon Reveals the Most Reviewer-Loved Products — Here Are 5 Finds Worth Adding to Your Cart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re the type of online shopper who immediately heads to the review section to figure out if something is really worth buying, you’re going to love this hidden Amazon feature. The site’s secret customers’ most-loved section allows you to browse across all major categories by viewing the top-rated picks that buyers can’t stop boasting about, making it easier than ever to snag items you’re sure to love. Shopping woes, be gone!
As you browse this super-cool customer-approved section, we went ahead and rounded up five items you won’t want to miss out on. Check out our picks below.
It’s officially cold brew season, which means you might find yourself spending extra money on runs to your local coffee shop of choice. Or you could snag a more budget-friendly option — this patented deluxe cold brew maker by Takeya — which makes brewing a smooth, tasty cup of cold brew simple and easy. With more than 53,500 stellar reviews on Amazon alone, you’ll quickly see why shoppers rely on this brewer for coffee that’s chilled to perfection. As one recent reviewer put it: “This makes making cold brew so easy. No leaking grounds or anything. [It] makes delicious coffee every time. Cleanup is a breeze. Highly recommended.”
Treating yourself to a bath after a long day is a true luxury, so why not make your self-care time as serene as you can? This natural wood caddy tray
helps you keep all your bathtime essentials handy, from your hand towel and bath products to your devices, books and magazines, and your beverage of choice. And with more than 22,000 reviews praising this tray for being both sturdy and elegant, you’ll wonder how you enjoyed a bath without it.
Vitamin C remains a skincare star player for its ability to brighten and even all skin types without irritation, so this fragrance-free serum by CeraVe
allows you to soak up all that goodness, while hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture and the brand’s signature ceramides protect the skin’s natural barrier. Together, this powerhouse trifecta ensures your skin gets the gentle lovin’ it needs while keeping out environmental pollutants that wreak havoc and lead to damage.
Ice cream season is upon us, so let your little ones get creative with this top-rated 28-piece wooden ice cream play set . It comes with everything they need to play shop, including the adorable counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup, a scooper, tongs, a wooden spoon, and six pretend dollar bills.
Gold hoops never go out of style, and this elegant 14K gold pair
looks like they’d break the bank… but no one has to know they cost less than $14. Available in a variety of thickness in white gold, yellow gold (pictured), and rose gold, it’s clear why more than 35,400 shoppers love this budget-friendly style statement. One recent five-star shopper wrote: “They look very expensive but are SUPER lightweight. They’re so lightweight that sometimes I’ll go to lay down at night and forget I have them on until my ear hits the pillow. They’re comfy without looking cheap.”
