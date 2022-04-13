Get Ready For Sandal Season With This Softening Cracked Heel Balm That People Swear By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer sandal season might bring a smile to some faces, but what about those of us who stopped agressively moisturizing our feet sometime in December when the greasy-foot-wool-sock combo became too much to bear, and now have nothing but calloused, cracked, dry heels to show for it? Summer sandal season becomes a nightmarish time, with our cracked heels out in the world for all to see — never mind the fact that dry heels can be seriously uncomfortable. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be this way, and judging by the reviews, this Dr. Scholl’s Cracked Heel Repair Balm

could have your feet sandal-ready in just a few weeks.

Courtesy of Dr. Scholl’s.

Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm $6.49 Buy now Sign Up

Heels are in a hard working spot of the body, so they really do need more than just a regular moisturizer, especially if they’re already dry. This repair balm has a thick texture that actually fills in any cracks in your heels so they are penetrated with moisture, and it contains 25% urea, which helps soften and exfoliate dry, dead skin. It’s got 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 5,500 reviews, so you know it really works. This balm also helps sooth any irritation and inflamation on your heels, and it has a non-greasy texture so you won’t get that ick factor when pulling on your socks.

However, one of our favorite way to avoid that feeling altogether is by using heel socks

along with heel balm. Basically, these socks fit over your heel to keep the balm in place, and have a gel lining, so the balm doesn’t saturate your socks or mess up your sheets at night.

Courtesy of Dr. Frederick’s.

Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment $13.99 Buy now Sign Up

Having cracked heels can be painful, irritating, and stressful, especially when it’s time to shed the socks and snowboots for sandals and flip-flops. But with this cracked heel balm

and heel socks

combo, you’ll be on your way to smooth, hydrated feet just in time for warm weather.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: