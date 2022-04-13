This Vitamin-Filled Repairing Treatment Keeps Skin ‘Glowing & Firm’ — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wished that “beauty sleep” was a real thing? We’ve all been there, hoping to wake up with glowing skin that looks youthful and smooth, only to be disappointed by a complexion that has lost its radiance. But don’t accept defeat just yet. Even though we can’t grant wishes, we did find beauty sleep in a jar — and it’s a shopper favorite that’s under $100.

Tula’s award-winning Overnight Repair Treatment is the perfect pairing for glowing and firming skin. Its rich formula is crafted without harmful and disrupting ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. And even though the cream leaves out a laundry list of toxic ingredients, it doesn’t skip on the ones vital for skincare health.

The repair treatment is filled with vitamins like vitamin C, probiotics, and alpha hydroxy acids, also known as AHAs. The vitamin C brightens and evens skin, while the probiotic extracts lock in moisture.

Now, let’s chat about AHAs. These acids remove dead skin cells from the surface of your skin and help stimulate collagen—the building blocks of the skin that are responsible for a youthful-looking and tight complexion.

That’s how Tula’s repair cream is able to treat and target signs of premature aging and wrinkles while you sleep. The effective, yet gentle night cream also smooths uneven texture and tone while leaving your skin plump, hydrated, and refreshed while you sleep. And, it’s suitable for all skin types.

One shopper wrote that the cream left their skin “glowing and firm.” They also added: “This is by far my favorite night cream of all times. My skin is hydrated, firm, and has no breakouts as most night creams cause me to have.”

The best part? All you have to do for glowing and tight skin is add a few dabs of the overnight repair cream to your skin before bed, and let it work while you sleep.