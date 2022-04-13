Kate Middleton Loves This Luxury Fragrance & We Found It On Rare Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Take time to stop and smell the roses, or rather luxury fragrances this spring. And if there are any particular ones to bask in, Jo Malone has the finest perfumes to make as your signature scent. Typically, Jo Malone can be an expensive purchase compared to other brands, but Nordstrom is offering 15% off on select items for a limited time. Plus, the royal duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are known to favor this lavish fragrance brand, making it a royal-approved choice. Middleton even supposedly wears one of their charming aromas on a day-to-day basis, per Harper Bazar. The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to is the Orange Blossom fragrance that’s mixed with notes of clementine flower, white lilac, and orris wood.

Although her beloved aroma is not part of the sale, we’ve found other floral scents that are just as good to wear. But if you really want to try Middleton’s go-to fragrance, there are alternative ways to smell like Jo Malone’s Orange Blossom without going over budget. Nordstrom also has plenty of the brand’s candles, creams, and body washes discounted. You can capture this lovely scent of Orange Blossom in these versions.

Jo Malone products on sale are definitely a rare steal to take advantage of while it lasts. It’s no surprise this deal is under the radar at Nordstrom, but we know shoppers will discover and snag it quickly. Take a look below at the Jo Malone fragrances on sale at Nordstrom, including one of their best-sellers.

English Pear & Freesia Cologne

Image: Jo Malone. Courtesy of Jo Malone.

Jo Malone’s English Pear & Freesia Cologne is one of the brand’s fan favorites, and its special edition fluted glass bottle on sale makes it even more irresistible. It features a fresh aroma brimmed with fruity and floral scents of a just-ripe pear and white freesias.

English Pear & Freesia Cologne Fluted Bottle Edition $62.90+ Buy now Sign Up

Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

Image: Jo Malone. Courtesy of Jo Malone.

A scent that’s meant to charm, this Peony & Blush Suede Cologne is a flirtatious floral scent. The peony, red apple, and suede notes mingle for a seductive effect. This Jo Malone addition will surely garner a few compliments here and there.

Peony & Blush Suede Cologne $75+ Buy now Sign Up

Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne

Image: Jo Malone. Courtesy of Jo Malone.

A spritz of this light, floral fragrance will a delicate smell in its trails. The Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne offers a non-overbearing odor that’s still an intoxicating perfume to wear.