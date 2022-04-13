We Found the Perfect Rothy’s Dupes & They’re Only $40 At DSW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve had your heart set on a pair of Rothy’s ever since you spotted the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, donning the cult-favorite, eco-friendly kicks, you’ve probably been on the lookout for a more budget-friendly alternative to her beloved flats, which typically cost $125 or more. Turns out that DSW has a perfect Rothy’s dupe, and these adorable loafers only cost $40 — say hello to your new favorite pair of spring shoes.

The Kelly & Katie Fern Knit Loafer is just $39.99, which means you can snag all three colors for the price of just one pair of Markle’s beloved Rothy’s. These cushy, knit textile loafers include a rounded toe and a removable insert for added comfort, and even though they’re not machine washable like their pricier counterparts, they look so similar that even your most style savvy pals won’t be able to tell the difference.

Image: Kelly & Katie. Image: Kelly & Katie.

Available in sizes 6 through 11, you can snag them in black with a white outline, beige with a navy outline, or fuchsia with an orange outline for a fun pop of color. These adorable shoes are snagging rave reviews from DSW shoppers who love them with every outfit imaginable, especially in the transitional months when it’s too warm for boots but not quite warm enough for sandals.

One recent happy shopper noted that they “look like a much more expensive shoe,” adding, “I bought these shoes to transition from boots into spring like footwear. It’s too cold still for sandals. I bought the ecru with navy trim. They are great to wear with leggings or skinny jeans and even casual dresses. I’m very happy with my purchase and have already worn them several times.” Another called them “adorable,” adding, “These are so freaking cute; I will be wearing throughout the spring and summer. Will go with any outfit — jeans, chinos, shorts or skirts.”