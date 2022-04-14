Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Get Glowing Skin Like Reese Witherspoon & Save $37 With Her Curated Set of Beauty Favorites

You might think that snagging Reese Witherspoon’s signature sunny glow would require many things, including pricey spa treatments, a plethora of products, and the luck of her good-skin genes. But it turns out that coveted glow comes courtesy of just three products. The award-winning actress first went public with her love of Biossance on Instagram last year, joining the sustainably sourced brand as an ambassador in April 2021. Ever since, she’s shared info about her favorite products, but the newly launched Sunshine Set — Reese Witherspoon Favorites makes it easy breezy to score the exact lineup she relies on to keep her skin looking soft, gorgeous, and eternally glow-y.

Nestled within the gorgeous pink vegan leather tote, you’ll find three of Witherspoon’s must-have Biossance picks. First up: the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, a lightweight face oil that Witherspoon once called her “favorite” because of its ability to firm, moisturize, and brighten, thanks to skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C and ultra-hydrating squalane. An added bonus: It also serves as the perfect pre-foundation primer.

Next, you’ll find the Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen. The formula contains zinc, squalane, and glycerin, which help it glide effortlessly onto the skin. Plus, it stays cast-free beneath makeup while providing a one-two punch of SPF protection and hydration. 

Her final pick, the Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm, includes proven nourishing ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and algae to keep lips soft, smooth, and kissable throughout the day.

With a retail value of $116, the Sunshine Set is a real deal at just $79, so don’t miss your chance to score these Witherspoon-approved goodies before they sell out.

