These Target Sneakers Are Total Madewell Dupes & They Cost Under $35

Colorful sneakers for spring are a must. And while Madewell has a coveted line of trainers that combine the season’s favorite pastel colors with comfort, their over $100 price tag can make it difficult to purchase. If you are looking for the perfect sneakers for both hiking and taking pictures, then head to Target for some high quality — and super cute! — dupes.

Instagram user @targetgems posted a reel on April 8 of gorgeous Madewell dupes for just $34.99. These Universal Thread shoes are white with pastel accents and look extremely comfy, too.

Universal Threads Sneakers $34.99

The video shows a slow pan of the sneakers on display in Target’s shoe aisle before it zooms in to show the high quality design. These are pretty impressive knockoffs!

“These sneakers from Target are everything!” @targetgems captioned the video. Many people commented their admiration for the shoes, with one person writing, “Love these!!” and another saying, “Soooo cute with my maxi skirt and a cute white T.”

Choose from three different colors, one with white, one with pink, and one with blue accents. And right now, Target is offering a buy one, get one 50% off sale on men’s, women’s, and kids’ shoes, so pick your favorite two and wear them all season long!

Courtesy of Target. Target

Universal Thread Women’s Flora Sneakers, Target – $34.99

How cute are these Universal Thread sneakers? They are made with a leather and rubber material with stitched accents around the front and on the side. They have mostly 4- and 5-star reviews, notably for their comfort and style. Some people recommended sizing down a little for the perfect fit.

Wear these with summer dresses, jeans, or shorts for a fun, sporty look.

