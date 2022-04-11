The Beloved Hair Products That Strengthen Drew Barrymore & Kim Kardashian’s Shiny Locks Are 15% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to start thinking about your hair for a change. Let your hair be just as glow-worthy and healthy as your skin, starting with a fan-favorite choice. Olaplex is the hair care that makes people start asking: what makes hair look so good? We’ve at one point wondered about that with Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian who swear by Olaplex’s products. TikTok is also obsessed with this cult-favorite brand’s haircare that works wonders for damaged hair. Olaplex has a lineup of treatments that repair hair whether it’s from breakage, color, or environmental factors. But what we love is that Olaplex can save our hair for less right now. Score 15% off on select Olaplex products at Nordstrom for a limited time. This time around you don’t have to worry about the expense of strengthening and protecting your hair. Give your hair a makeover with a new shampoo, leave-in treatments, to a multiuse styling oil at a reduced price. Take a look below at the discounted Olaplex products to try now.

No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex’s No. 4 only gets better with each use, making your money worth it whether there’s a sale or not. The moisture-rich shampoo restores and maintains the bonds within the hair along with lowering the chance of breakage. Get either size for under $25 so your hair can become healthier and more manageable than before.

No. 3 Hair Perfector

Both Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian swear by this hair treatment for restoring their hair to its natural, healthy, and shiny look. The Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector strengthens and protects the hair after leaving it on for 10 minutes. And don’t worry, it now excludes the harmful ingredient, lilial, that caused the recent controversy. Get 15% off on this best-selling Olaplex item.

No. 7 Bonding Oil

A small amount of this reparative styling oil does a lot more than you think. It enhances your hair’s shine, softness, and color while also reducing flyaways and offering heat protection. The best part? You won’t even feel a thing with this super lightweight formula.

No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment

If you’ve got your eyes on the No. 3 Hair Protector, then this Olaplex hair treatment should be the next on your list. The two items are designed to work together for stronger, rejuvenated hair. Lucky for your cart, both are on sale at Nordstrom.