This Ergonomic Foot Rest Is Perfect For Making Your WFH Area An Oasis — Nearly 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our work from home office, we take everything seriously. From our organization to the charging station, we want it to be an oasis of productivity. But here’s the thing: we won’t sacrifice comfort as well.

Whether it’s a warm cup of coffee or a heated pillow, we need our comfort factor in our WFH area. Thanks to Amazon, we just found another addition that’ll truly make our at home office as comfy as can be.

Best part? It’s nearly 30 percent off for a limited time!

Courtesy of Comfilife Comfilife.

Comfilife Foot Rest $42.45, originally $59.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The ComfiLife Foot Rest

is a memory foam foot rest that fits perfectly under your desk. Used for back and hip pain relief, this ergonomic foot rest is a must-have for any WFH space. Along with that, there’s two height options depending on your own height and posture. Both a foot rest and rocker, this can help make any desk area comfortable.

It’s no wonder there’s over 5,000 happy customers calling this a holy grail. One of the top reviews said, “I ‘sat all day’ at the office but didn’t realize how much more often I was walking around to go to the printer, rest room, break room and to and from the train. After reading reviews, I ordered this one. Ankles have not swelled once, not even a little bit, since I started using this. I didn’t experience pain before using this, so I can’t speak to pain relief from this product. If you’re looking for something to help with swollen ankles, then look no further! For reference, I’m 5’2” and my feet did touch the floor in my work chair before buying this.”

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: