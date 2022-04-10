This Innovative & Accessible Utensil Set On Amazon Is Perfect For Those With Shaking & Trembling Hands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you have someone in your life with trembling hands, we take a lot of things for granted. We don’t mean to, we just don’t realize it until something happens. When you have tremors, arthritis, or Parkinson’s, your hands shake, leaving it difficult to do daily tasks — including eating with utensils.

Normal utensils don’t bend or move in any way unless you move them that way, which can lead to some problems. But we found a set of utensils that can help solve that problem by bending and staying still when needed, despite trembling hands.

The Vive Adaptive Utensil Set

is an essential tool for those with arthritis, hand tremors, and shaking hands because it stays stable throughout. Both adaptive and easy to use, this non-weighted utensil set is a must-have. This three-piece set is also made of dishwasher-safe stainless steel, making it look super sleek as well.

Many customers have called this set a “must-have,” and that it “makes a big difference.” One of the top reviews said, “I am an occupational therapist, working with patients in their homes. I have recommended this product for patients who have tremors/Parkinson’s. These allow an individual to maintain their independence in feeding/cooking/baking by reducing the impact that tremors can have on a task. This particular product is well made, durable, and doesn’t stand out as being different in comparison to similar products. I plan to continue to recommend and purchase this product for others ❤️.”

Another review added, “This definitely helps my Mother eat easier and less spilled. Occupational Therapist recommends holding utensils closer to the middle rather than the far end for more control. This does make a big difference. I wish I knew about this years ago. Thank you for having them available.”

